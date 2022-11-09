Plug Power stock pares earlier gains after earnings; analysts remain positive

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose as much as 10.7% before paring gains on Wednesday after the fuel cell maker reported Q3 earnings and reiterated its FY guidance.

Oppenheimer slashed its price target on Plug (PLUG) to $31 from $63 (109% potential upside to last close), reiterating its Outperform rating. "We are constructive on Plug's (PLUG) progress and its shares, but we are rolling through incremental risk premium given higher rates and mixed sentiment on clean energy technology platforms," said analyst Colin Rusch.

Oppenheimer's estimates for Plug's (PLUG) FY22 revenue and adj. EPS are now $831M and -$1.07 (prior $831M and -$1.02); FY23 revenue estimate is now $1.24B (prior $1.21B).

Susquehanna cut its PT to $28 from $30 (89% potential upside) and reaffirmed its Positive rating. "While Plug (PLUG) reiterated FY23 guidance, we believe some near-term targets could be at risk given its aggressive pursuit to take share in the nascent hydrogen economy," said analyst Biju Perincheril.

Susquehanna revised 2022/23 revenue forecast to $803M/$1.3B (prior $840M/$1.4B), while 2022/23 EPS is projected to be -$1.14/-$0.80 (prior -$1.02/-$0.62).

B. Riley maintained its Buy rating and $31 PT (109% potential upside) on Plug (PLUG). "We continue to be positive about Plug's (PLUG) growth opportunities and leading position in the global hydrogen ecosystem. However, the stock will be somewhat range-bound until meaningful progress is made on the margin front, which could take several quarters," said analyst Christopher Souther.

Cowen, BTIG Research and RBC Capital also lowered their PTs to $30 (from $33), $25 ($35) and $20 (from $24), respectively.

While Wall Street analysts on average are bullish on Plug (PLUG), SA Quant rates the stock Sell as it is at high risk of performing badly.

Shares of Plug (PLUG) dropped 48% YTD.

Plug (PLUG) last month reportedly cut its FY outlook for hydrogen production after abandoning plans for two plants and experiencing delays at a third facility.