Matterport Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.95M (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
