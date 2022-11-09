Quantum computing firm Rigetti (NASDAQ:RGTI) saw its stock hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following news that founder and CEO Chad Rigetti was leaving the company in December.

Shares of Rigetti opened at $1.54, later sliding to a new low of $1.07, down 32% from Tuesday's close, at around 12:25 p.m. ET.

Earlier Wednesday, the company announced that Chad Rigetti was stepping down as CEO, president and a director on Dec. 15. The company's general counsel, Rick Danis, will serve as interim CEO after Rigetti's departure until a new CEO is found.

In October, Rigetti announced that Chad Rigetti would transition from his posts of CEO and president to oversee product and technology development, but didn't indicate he would be leaving the company.

Rigetti went public in March through a merger with SPAC Supernova Acquisition Corp. that pegged the company's pro forma equity value at around $1.5B. The stock has been trending downward since early June.

