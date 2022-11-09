Axon shoots up on stunning earnings beat, raises forecast

Shares of Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) soared as much as 18.5% in midday trading on Wednesday after topping third quarter results consensus, as the TASER maker continues to enjoy benefits of robust demand and long-term contracts, which allowed it to raise its full-year forecast.

AXON posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of 60 cents, 11 more than average analyst expectations, and revenue of $312M (+34.5% Y/Y) was ahead of Wall Street estimates by $32.1M.

Key metrics: annualized recurring revenue as at Sept 30, 2022 was $403M (+40% Y/Y), gross margin 62% vs 62.3%, adj EBITDA $67.8M vs $50.5M, total operating expenses $161.2M compared to $141.7M a year ago.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm hiked its revenue outlook for 2022 to $1.15B to $1.16B, from $1.07B to $1.12B range given in Q2. Moreover, AXON said it expects to deliver FY adj EBITDA between $215M and $220M vs old forecast of ~$200M.

Percentage of TASER devices sold on a recurring payment plan was up 63% for three months ended Sept 30 vs 58% last year. TASER sales spiked 19.3% to $144.9M during the quarter.

CEO Rick Smith, in an earnings call with analysts, said he believes the majority of TASER adoption remains ahead and that they are under 10% penetrated in terms of global TAM. Smith also added that the company is seeing a lot of interest in VR training.

While discussing growth strategy, new CFO Brittany Bagley during the call said, "We see opportunities to improve gross margin by investing in automation, driving manufacturing efficiency and improving fixed cost absorption as we scale. Driving the revenue mix further towards software is also a key gross margin lever over the longer term."

Stock +16% at $173.96 in session, AXON stands to erase YTD losses if current gains hold.