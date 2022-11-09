Doximity Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.34M (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOCS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
