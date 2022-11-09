Galaxy Digital stock knocked lower on $77M FTX exposure, Q3 loss

Nov. 09, 2022 12:46 PM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF), GLXY:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello/Getty Images News

Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) stock tanked 14% in Wednesday afternoon trading after the cryptocurrency-focused asset manager disclosed exposure of ~$76.8M of cash and digital assets to beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.

Of that figure, $47.5M is now in the withdrawal process, it said.

At the same time, the company recorded a net comprehensive loss of $68.1M in the third quarter, compared with income of $517.9M in the year-ago period, driven mostly by unrealized losses on investments in its Principal Investments business, partially offset by profitability in its Trading division.

Revenue of $32.68M, missing the average analyst estimate of $49.1M, dropped from $217.07M for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Operating expenses totaled $126.05M in Q3, up from $123.65M in Q3 of last year.

Partners' Capital retreated 12% Y/Y to $1.8B. And crypto trading volumes dropped more than 50% from a year ago.

Net digital assets were $422.6M compared with $474.3M in Q2. The decrease was driven by the company selling certain liquid positions.

"Retaining $1.5 billion in liquidity, including over $1.0 billion in cash, the Company continues to be in a position of strength for both organic and inorganic growth," said Founder and CEO Michael Novogratz.

At the beginning of November, Galaxy Digital was said to lay off 20% of its workforce in the wake of a crypto bear market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.