Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) stock marked a double-digit gain into afternoon trading on Wednesday after a better than expected Q3 earnings report and raised forecast.

The Arizona-based supermarket chain notched a notable bottom line beat for the third quarter despite inflationary pressures while a 5.3% jump in revenue from 2021 allowed the company to narrowly exceed sales expectations. Additionally, comparable store sales growth of 2.4% exceeded the 1.54% consensus estimates among Wall Street analysts.

"Due to our strong performance to date, we are raising our full-year outlook," CFO Chip Molloy said. “We remain focused on controlling the controllable to deliver strong results and create sustainable shareholder value for the long-term.”

The fourth quarter forecast now reflects the expectation of net sales growth in the range of 4.5% to 5%, above the 4.41% consensus expectation, and comparable store sales growth of approximately 2%, above the 1.44% consensus. The expectation of adjusted diluted earnings per share to range from $0.35 to $0.39 is also above the $0.33 consensus estimate. For the full-year, a forecast for between $2.32 and $2.36 in earnings per share is well above the $2.20 consensus.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) rose 12.28% on Wednesday afternoon, extending an over 30% gain for the stock in the past year.

