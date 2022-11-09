Village Farms edges 1% higher despite earnings miss

Nov. 09, 2022
  • Village Farms (VFF) +1.1% despite missing top and bottom line.
  • GAAP EPS loss of $0.10, missed consensus by $0.01.
  • Consolidated net loss was ($8.7 million), or ($0.10) per share compared with net income of $0.8 million), or $0.01 per share
  • Consolidated sales were $71.1M, a decrease of (2)% Y/Y. Total Cannabis segment net sales increased 14% Y/Y to $35.5M with Canada Cannabis contributing $30.4M and U.S. Cannabis contributing $5.1M.
  • Village Farms Fresh sales were $35.5M compared with $41.0M, primarily due to lower volumes.
  • Total Canadian Cannabis market share grew steadily throughout the quarter and continued in October, marking four straight months of expansion, with Village Farms becoming the third best-selling cannabis producer in Canada across all product categories for the third quarter and was the top-selling cannabis producer in Canada across all product categories in October.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was negative ($2.2 million) compared with positive adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million.
  • "As our spending on major brand launches subsides and with completion of our investment in 100% hang-dry product, we remain focused on prudent cost management to further enhance profitability over the near- and long-terms and invest in future growth," commented Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer.
