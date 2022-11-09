CAE Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 12:58 PM ETCAE Inc. (CAE), CAE:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CAE (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $694M (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments