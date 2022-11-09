Yeti Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 1:00 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $414.11M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
