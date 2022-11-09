Primo Water Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 1:01 PM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW), PRMW:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $578.53M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRMW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments