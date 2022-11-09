Warby Parker Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 1:01 PM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.62M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WRBY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments