FIGS Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.83M (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FIGS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Comments