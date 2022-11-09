MSG Entertainment stock drops over 13% to record low as higher costs drag earnings

Madison Square Garden building

Manakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) stock dropped 13.7% to an all-time low on Wednesday after the company posted Q1 earnings that missed estimates, hurt by higher costs at MSG Networks and Tao Group Hospitality.

Q1 EPS was -$1.30, with total adj. operating income down ~73% Y/Y at $2.8M.

MSG Networks adj. operating income decreased 41% to $32.9M due to decrease in revenues and higher direct operating expenses.

Tao Group Hospitality adj. operating income fell 44% to $14.6M due to higher direct operating and SG&A expenses.

MSG Entertainment (MSGE) said it is on track to open MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas in H2 2023.

But the company raised its construction cost estimate to ~$2.175B vs. prior estimate of ~$2B, reflecting ongoing impact of high inflation, global supply chain pressures and overall complexity of the project. Actual construction costs incurred through Sept. 30 were ~$1.78B.

Remaining construction costs will be funded with cash on hand and cash flow from operations, including the impact of the firm's plans for a cost reduction program and to reduce or defer certain discretionary capital projects.

Shares of MSG Entertainment (MSGE) declined ~46% YTD.

The stock is at high risk of performing badly, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.