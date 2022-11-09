Digi International Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
- Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.4M (+26.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
