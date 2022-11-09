Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock rises on Q3 profit beat, raised cash runway guidance

Shares of small-cap biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) gained as much as 14.3% to $2.45 in Wednesday afternoon trading, after it reported a Q3 profit beat and extended its cash runway projections.

The gains continue a recent strong run for the stock, which is now on track to close higher in four of six sessions.

The stock also logged a four-day winning streak in the last week of Oct. which saw it gain around 28%, despite news that the company was stopping development of its COVID-19 booster shot.

INO after hours on Tuesday posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 which beat estimates by $0.15. Revenue soared to $9.15M Y/Y from around $292K, with the jump primarily attributable to the company's fulfillment of obligations under its contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The company also said it now expects its cash runway to extend into the Q1 2025, compared to a previous guidance of Q3 2024.

"Looking forward, Inovio expects an operating cash burn of approximately $45 million for the fourth quarter 2022," INO CFO Peter Kies said on the earnings conference call.

Inovio (INO) shares had pared most of their gains and were trading up 4% at $2.23 as of 1310 ET.