Edgewell Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 1:11 PM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Edgewell (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.38M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
