Radcom Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 1:15 PM ETRADCOM Ltd. (RDCM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.35M (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDCM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
