Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares dropped ~10% Wednesday to reach the lowest level since July despite reporting better-than-expected financials for Q3 as the molecular test maker lowered full-year guidance for gross margin.

However, the company raised its 2022 revenue outlook to $810M – $830M, in line with the consensus and up from $805M – $825M in the previous forecast.

For 2022, Natera (NTRA) expects its gross margin to stand at ~44% – 47% of revenue, down from ~46% – 48%, estimated three months ago.

Meanwhile, revenue for the past quarter rose ~33% YoY to $210.6M, backed by ~30% YoY growth in product revenue. The company processed ~517.5K tests during Q3 with ~27% YoY growth thanks to a 153% YoY rise in oncology tests performed.

However, the gross margin in Q3 2022 dropped to ~45% from ~49% in the prior year as volume growth, and customer support increased labor and overhead costs.

While Natera's (NTRA) Q3 net loss fell ~20% from the previous year to $121.5M, its cash and equivalents dropped ~32% from 2021 year-end to ~$57.0M.

After the results, BTIG, which has a Buy rating on the stock, lowered its price target on Natera (NTRA) to $75 from $95 per share.

Wall Street has maintained bullishness on Natera (NTRA) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated NTRA as a Hold.