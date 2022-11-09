Elon Musk to address Twitter advertisers in town hall over concerns: report
Nov. 09, 2022 1:17 PM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Twitter (TWTR) CEO Elon Musk is slated to hold a town hall on Wednesday with the company's advertisers to assuage their concerns after a number of them have paused or stopped spending on the platform, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet, citing an internal email, noted that the town hall started at 10 a.m. Pacific. It comes after several advertisers, including General Motors (GM), General Mills (GIS), Stellantis (STLA) and others have moved advertising off Twitter (TWTR).
- On Wednesday, Twitter (TWTR) started to roll out it official label designation for certain companies, celebrities and news outlets, but Musk pulled the plug just hours after the program went live.
- Musk, who now calls himself the "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" in his bio, tweeted that the company would "do lots of dumb things in coming months," adding that it would keep what worked and what did not.
- Separately on Wednesday, it was reported that Twitter (TWTR) had filed paperwork to enter the payments business.
