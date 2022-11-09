Hot Stocks: RBLX, AFRM plunge on earnings; FVRR, ARRY climb

Corporate earnings created a key catalyst for individual stock trading in Wednesday's midday action. As part of this, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) both dropped following their quarterly updates.

Looking to the upside, Fiverr (FVRR) and Array Technologies (ARRY) both rallied thanks to their financial figures.

Decliners

Roblox (RBLX) dropped in the wake of its quarterly report, with an adjusted EBITDA figure that came in below expectations. Shares retreated 17% in midday action.

The online video game platform posted adjusted EBITDA of $50.9M, below the $59.6M that analysts had predicted. Meanwhile, daily active users rose 24% from last year.

Earnings news also prompted selling in Affirm Holdings (AFRM). Shares of the Pay Now, Pay Later fintech plummeted nearly 20% following the release of mixed quarterly figures and a reduced full-year forecast.

AFRM posted a wider-than-expected loss for Q1. Looking ahead, the company cut its full-year revenue forecast to $1.60B-$1.675B, down from its previous projection of $1.63B-$1.73B.

Gainers

Fiverr (FVRR) received a boost from its latest financial figures. The online freelance marketplace reported Q3 results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

For Q4, FVRR said its revenue figure would likely reach $79.8M to $85.8M. Analysts were looking for a figure around $83.7M. Based on the quarterly report, shares rose almost 7%.

Elsewhere, Array Technologies (ARRY) reported a Q3 profit of $0.18 per share, beating estimates by eight cents. Revenue surged more than 170% from last year to reach $515M.

The maker of solar tracking and solar racking systems also raised its full-year forecast. The company now sees a top-line figure between $1.5B and $1.6B, compared to its previous forecast of $1.3B-$1.5B.

For more of the day's biggest winners or losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.