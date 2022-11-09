HII secures $70M task order from U.S. Air Force

Nov. 09, 2022 1:23 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • HII (NYSE:HII) has won a $70M task order from the U.S. Air Force to perform technical analysis and recommend enhancements for the Air Force Research Laboratory.
  • Under the contract, HII's Mission Technologies division will provide strategic planning; capabilities definition; system engineering; data analytics and visualization; modeling, simulation and analysis; and cloud technologies and cross domain solutions to support the Department of Defense’s artificial intelligence/machine learning and cyber modernization priorities.
  • The task order was awarded under the DoD Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.