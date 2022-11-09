HII secures $70M task order from U.S. Air Force
Nov. 09, 2022
- HII (NYSE:HII) has won a $70M task order from the U.S. Air Force to perform technical analysis and recommend enhancements for the Air Force Research Laboratory.
- Under the contract, HII's Mission Technologies division will provide strategic planning; capabilities definition; system engineering; data analytics and visualization; modeling, simulation and analysis; and cloud technologies and cross domain solutions to support the Department of Defense’s artificial intelligence/machine learning and cyber modernization priorities.
- The task order was awarded under the DoD Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle.
