Brookfield Asset Management Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: Quick Roundup

Nov. 09, 2022 1:25 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), BAM.A:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO estimate is $0.72 and consensus revenue estimate is $20.94B.
  • Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Last quarter's earnings:
  • Important development in Q3: The board approved a transaction to distribute a 25% stake in asset management business, Brookfield Asset Management, to existing shareholders.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stock a Hold rating, while the authors give it a Buy rating. The sell-side analysts give the stock a Buy rating.
  • The large-cap growth stock is undervalued by about 33% when compared to its average 12-month analyst price target. The spinoff of the asset management business can surface greater shareholder value, according to the latest analyst report.
  • Here is a look at BAM's trading trends as compared to peers:

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.