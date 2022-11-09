Brookfield Asset Management Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: Quick Roundup
Nov. 09, 2022 1:25 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), BAM.A:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.72 and consensus revenue estimate is $20.94B.
- Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Last quarter's earnings:
- Important development in Q3: The board approved a transaction to distribute a 25% stake in asset management business, Brookfield Asset Management, to existing shareholders.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stock a Hold rating, while the authors give it a Buy rating. The sell-side analysts give the stock a Buy rating.
- The large-cap growth stock is undervalued by about 33% when compared to its average 12-month analyst price target. The spinoff of the asset management business can surface greater shareholder value, according to the latest analyst report.
- Here is a look at BAM's trading trends as compared to peers:
