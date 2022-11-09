QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares marked a double-digit percentage decline on Wednesday as Morgan Stanley Adam Jonas shifted his rating to a Sell-equivalent.

“We believe 3Q results were narrative changing,” he advised clients on Wednesday. “While solid-state batteries may still represent the future of energy storage, the path to getting there is proving to be more difficult and longer-dated than we and the market had expected.”

Given the uncertainty of the timeline to scale and gain acceptance among OEMs, as well as the more difficult funding environment confronting the company, Jonas took his rating to “Underweight” from “Equal-Weight”. Additionally, he slashed his price target from $12 to just $4, a new Street low.

Shares of the San Jose-based solid state lithium metal battery startup fell 10.8% into the US afternoon trading session on Wednesday. The decline on the day extends about an 81% drop for the name in the past year.

