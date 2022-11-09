Hoth Therapeutics regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
Nov. 09, 2022 1:34 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement.
- On Dec. 30, 2021, Nasdaq notified the company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- Since then, the exchange has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from October 26 through November 8, 2022, the closing bid price of the company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater.
- HOTH shares were down ~5% at 13.30PM ET
