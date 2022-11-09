BAE Systems wins $17M Air Force Research Laboratory contract

Nov. 09, 2022 1:40 PM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has won a $17M contract from the  Air Force Research Laboratory to develop autonomy-based video game experience for mission planners.
  • As part of the Fight Tonight program, the company will provide air operations planners with the tools they need to dramatically accelerate the process of planning complex air attack operations.
  • BAE Systems' (OTCPK:BAESY) FAST Labs R&D organization, along with subcontractors Uncharted Software and Kestrel Institute, will develop a solution to rapidly generate and review multiple plans and select the most robust.

