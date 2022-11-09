FuboTV slumps more than 15% as streaming TV stocks get caught in broad market slide
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares plunged more than 15% Wednesday as tech stocks on the whole dropped into the red following Tuesday's mid-term elections in the United States.
- By mid-afternoon, more than 10M shares of Fubo (FUBO) stock had been exchanged. The streaming TV service provider typically sees 15M shares traded hands on a daily basis.
- Among other companies in the streaming TV market, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) slipped by 2%, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was down by almost 6%, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) gave up more than 4% and Paramount Global (PARA) was off by almost 6%.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS), which sent out reminders this week that it will be raising the price of its Disney Bundle streaming package of Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+, was down by almost 13% following reaction to the company's latest earnings report.
- Last Friday, Fubo (FUBO) reported third-quarter results that surpassed expectations and gave an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook.
