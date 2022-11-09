Fiera Capital reports Q3 results
Nov. 09, 2022 1:50 PM ETFiera Capital Corporation (FRRPF), FSZ:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fiera Capital press release (OTCPK:FRRPF): Q3 Revenue of $160.6M (-8.2% Y/Y) beats by $45.34M.
- Net earnings of $8.7 million in Q3 2022, compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2021
- Adjusted net earnings of $23.9 million in Q3 2022, compared to $37.5 million in Q3 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million in Q3 2022, compared to $55.4 million in Q3 2021
- Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.2%; Q3 2021 margin of 31.6%
- LTM Free Cash Flow of $92.5 million in Q3 2022, compared to $131.4 million in Q3 2021
