Fiera Capital reports Q3 results

Nov. 09, 2022 1:50 PM ETFiera Capital Corporation (FRRPF), FSZ:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Fiera Capital press release (OTCPK:FRRPF): Q3 Revenue of $160.6M (-8.2% Y/Y) beats by $45.34M.
  • Net earnings of $8.7 million in Q3 2022, compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2021
  • Adjusted net earnings of $23.9 million in Q3 2022, compared to $37.5 million in Q3 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $45.2 million in Q3 2022, compared to $55.4 million in Q3 2021
  • Q3 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.2%; Q3 2021 margin of 31.6%
  • LTM Free Cash Flow of $92.5 million in Q3 2022, compared to $131.4 million in Q3 2021

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.