iCAD Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.07M (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICAD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments