  • Stifel has upgraded Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to buy from hold saying that there is promise for candidate CLS-AX as a next-generation wet age-related macular degeneration treatment.
  • The firm upped its price target to $8 from $7 (~471% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Annabel Samimy said that phase 1/2a results on CLS-AX from the OASIS trial were very promising after just a single dose. An extension study showed 75% of patients didn't need an additional injection at six months and there was a 90% decline in treatment burden.
  • Also, there were no adverse events seen with any of the doses tested.
  • Samimy added that the company has a cash runway through 2024 for value creation.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) with high marks for profitability, growth, and momentum.

