Middleby flags uncertainty for next year after failing to cater to Q3 projections
Nov. 09, 2022 2:09 PM ETMIDDBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Middleby shares (MIDD) dipped as much as 9% in afternoon trading on Wednesday after the kitchen and foodservice solutions provider flagged "significant uncertainty" in its third quarter results going into the year ahead, and did not satiate Wall Street's results expectations.
- MIDD, before the bell, reported a large adj EPS miss of 18 cents at $2.18, which cast shadow on the organic growth it saw across businesses during the quarter. Revenue of $992.87M came below consensus by $27.13M despite a 21.4% surge from a year ago.
- “The residential housing market has become significantly more challenged with the impact of interest rate hikes and inflationary effects that has slowed consumer spend on residential kitchen equipment," CEO Tim FitzGerald said in a statement.
- Key metrics: Quarterly operating cash flow $84M vs $173.7M, Net debt by Oct 2022 was $2.7B vs $2.3B by Jan 2022. Forex losses were ~$8.6M that negatively impacted Q3 adj EPS by 12 cents. Adj EBITDA rose 23.3% to $212M.
- MIDD -7.6% at $127.76 by 1406 ET. Stock is down nearly 30% on the Nasdaq this year as of Tuesday's close.
Comments