Stratasys Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 2:10 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.97M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
