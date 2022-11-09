NICE Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 2:10 PM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $550.45M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NICE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
