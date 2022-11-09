Sierra Wireless Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR), SW:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.35M (+129.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWIR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
