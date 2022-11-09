PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares tumbled 14% on Wednesday after the digital ad-tech company reported third quarter results and delivered a "soft" outlook for the rest of the year.

Late Tuesday, the California-based company reported revenue of $64.5M that grew 11% Y/Y but missed analysts estimates. In the earnings call, the management noted that year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter was lighter than expected due to global ad spend deceleration.

Adjusted net income fell from $16.7M in the third quarter of 2021 to $12.4M, with adjusted EBITDA totaling $25.3M.

The company expects softness in advertising demand and related challenges to persist at least through the first quarter of 2023 and possibly longer.

Outlook: "We are taking a conservative approach to our guidance due to the continued possibility of global advertising spend deceleration which could impact our business," the company wrote in the earnings press release.

PubMatic (PUBM) forecasts fourth quarter revenue between $75M -$78M (consensus estimate: $83.24M), and full-year revenue in the range of $257M to $260M (consensus estimate: $258.78M)

Analysts called this a "soft" outlook, with RBC Capital Markets stating that, "The outlook fell short of expectations and assumes vertical softness, lower holiday ad spend, and weaker advertising demand which will likely mute some of the seasonal strength in Q4."

