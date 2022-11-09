WestRock Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 2:16 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.44B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
