Ralph Lauren Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 2:18 PM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward.
