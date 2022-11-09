AudioEye Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.75M (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEYE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
