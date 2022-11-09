Airgain Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAirgain, Inc. (AIRG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.82M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIRG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments