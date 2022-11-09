Volkswagen's SEAT will build the first EV battery plant in Spain

Nov. 09, 2022 2:26 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), VLKAFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

SEAT car dealership sign, store showroom. Spanish automobile manufacturer logo shop

Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spanish carmaker SEAT said Wednesday that it plans to build the first electric car battery plant in Spain as part of a €10B investment in the nation's electric car initiative.

The Volkswagen-owned company plans to build the battery plant in Sagunto and electrify SEAT's existing car plants in the northern city of Pamplona and Martorell.

SEAT plans to make electric cars for both domestic sales and the European export market using some funds that comes from the Spanish government from Europe’s EU’s Next Generation funds.

The Spanish government is supportive of the electric vehicle sector, calling EV initiatives a priority that would both create quality blue collar jobs and meet Europe’s ban on sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035.

