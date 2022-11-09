TransDigm Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 09, 2022 2:29 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 10, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $5.23 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.5B (+17.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • SA contributor Leo Nelissen in a bullish analysis noted that TransDigm (TDG) shares entered the buy zone.

