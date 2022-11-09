Fidelity National Financial trades lower as Q3 results miss

Title insurance and transaction services company Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was trading lower after its Q3 earnings missed consensus.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.39. Revenue of $3.21B (-17.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.

Attributable net earnings stood at $289M, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $732M, or $2.57 per share, a year ago.

The earnings were impacted by $42M of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $48M of other unfavorable items.

Title segment reported a revenue of $2.3B, down from the year-ago $2.9B.

F&G gross sales came in at $2.9B, a 7% decrease Y/Y.

"While rising rates are pressuring the housing sector, they are proving to be a tailwind to F&G's results as assets under management grew to $42 billion at September 30, 2022," Board Chairman William Foley said.