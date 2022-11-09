Fidelity National Financial trades lower as Q3 results miss

Nov. 09, 2022 2:30 PM ETFNFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Fidelity National Title Group

hapabapa

Title insurance and transaction services company Fidelity National Financial (FNF) was trading lower after its Q3 earnings missed consensus.

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 misses by $0.39. Revenue of $3.21B (-17.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.

Attributable net earnings stood at $289M, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $732M, or $2.57 per share, a year ago.

The earnings were impacted by $42M of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $48M of other unfavorable items.

Title segment reported a revenue of $2.3B, down from the year-ago $2.9B.

F&G gross sales came in at $2.9B, a 7% decrease Y/Y.

"While rising rates are pressuring the housing sector, they are proving to be a tailwind to F&G's results as assets under management grew to $42 billion at September 30, 2022," Board Chairman William Foley said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.