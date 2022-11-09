Algonquin Power & Utilities Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), AQN:CAAQN:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 10, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.16 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $594.76M (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor High Yield Investor analyzed Algonquin Power's (AQN) dividend growth track record, rating the stock Strong Buy.
Comments