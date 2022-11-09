US Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 2:33 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
