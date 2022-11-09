Flowers Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
