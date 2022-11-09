Healthcare Realty Q3 revenue beat as NOI growth boosted by rising rents

Nov. 09, 2022 2:34 PM ETHealthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) third-quarter results came in mixed Wednesday as its funds from operations missed Wall Street expectations, while its bottom line topped the consensus on continued net operating income growth.
  • Q3 adjusted FFO per share (including the negative effect of non-cash, merger-related fair value debt adjustments of $0.03 per share) of $0.39, falling short of the average analyst estimate of $0.43, dipped from $0.43 a year ago.
  • Revenue of $306.35M, exceeding the $300.08M consensus, jumped from $136.63M in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Rental income of $298.93M compared with $131.75M in Q3 of last year.
  • Expenses totaled $367.22M vs. $115.7M a year before.
  • Same store cash NOI for Q3increased 2.8% over the prior year, as average in-place rent increases in the same store portfolio were 2.64%.
  • Portfolio leasing activity in the third quarter stood at 1,086,000 square feet related to 317 leases.
