Microstrategy, Block, Coinbase stocks slump as bitcoin sinks below $17K
Nov. 09, 2022 2:35 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), BRPHF, BKKT, SI, COIN, SQ, BTC-USD, GLXY:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Stocks like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Block (NYSE:SQ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) are getting bashed in Wednesday afternoon trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke below $17K following reports that crypto exchange FTX has come under regulators' scrutiny and that Binance may back out of its deal to acquire the non-U.S. portion of FTX.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has dropped 7.4% in Wednesday trading to $16.9K at 2:29 PM ET.
- MicroStrategy (MSTR), which hold bitcoin on its balance sheet, sank 16%; Block (SQ), which makes some of its revenue from bitcoin trading, dropped 7.7%; Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) fell 9.4%; cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) slid 8.9%; and digital asset platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) slumped 9.2%.
- The crypto downslide kicked off on Monday when Binance's CEO said it would sell the rest of its holdings in FTX token (FTT-USD) after questions were raised about the overlap between FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research.
- Earlier, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) stock knocked lower on $77M FTX exposure, Q3 loss
