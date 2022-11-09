Microstrategy, Block, Coinbase stocks slump as bitcoin sinks below $17K

Nov. 09, 2022

  • Stocks like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Block (NYSE:SQ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) are getting bashed in Wednesday afternoon trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke below $17K following reports that crypto exchange FTX has come under regulators' scrutiny and that Binance may back out of its deal to acquire the non-U.S. portion of FTX.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has dropped 7.4% in Wednesday trading to $16.9K at 2:29 PM ET.
  • MicroStrategy (MSTR), which hold bitcoin on its balance sheet, sank 16%; Block (SQ), which makes some of its revenue from bitcoin trading, dropped 7.7%; Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) fell 9.4%; cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) slid 8.9%; and digital asset platform Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) slumped 9.2%.
  • The crypto downslide kicked off on Monday when Binance's CEO said it would sell the rest of its holdings in FTX token (FTT-USD) after questions were raised about the overlap between FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research.
  • Earlier, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) stock knocked lower on $77M FTX exposure, Q3 loss

