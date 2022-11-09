Luna Innovations Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.24M (+44.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LUNA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
