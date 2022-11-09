Embraer Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 10, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.10 (vs. -$0.18 in Q3 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.2B (+25.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Ricardo Fernandez said Embraer's (ERJ) stock is cheap despite transition risk, rating the stock Buy.

