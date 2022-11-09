Electra Battery Materials plummets 24% on pricing equity offering
Nov. 09, 2022 2:55 PM ETELBMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) prices its overnight-marketed public offering of units of the company on a best efforts basis at a price of $2.35 per unit.
- Total gross proceeds of ~$5.5M or CAD7.4M.
- Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $3.10 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months after the closing date of the equity offering.
- Net proceeds to be used for capital expenditures associated with the expansion and recommissioning of the company’s wholly-owned hydrometallurgical cobalt refinery, including buildings, equipment, infrastructure, and other direct costs, as well as engineering and project management costs.
- Stock plunges 24%.
